Donte Greene, an ex-NBA player, was accused with attempted robbery

Local news sources state that former NBA basketball star Donte Greene was detained after attempting to rob a gas station employee in Indiana. Greene, 34, is accused of trying to rob a Phillips 66 gas station employee after lunging at him and ordering him to “give him all the money,” according to the Goshen Police Department.

 

On November 8, just before a call about a man attempting to rob a gas station clerk, police received a call about a drunk driver in the area around midnight. The second call came from the same Phillips 66 petrol station that Greene attempted to loot, which is connected to a Taco Bell. Police detained Greene when they arrived at the petrol station and lodged him in Elkhart County Jail. The 6-foot-11 forward only spent one season at Syracuse University as a freshman, the 2007–08 campaign, playing under famed coach Jim Boeheim.

 

