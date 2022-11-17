On November 8, just before a call about a man attempting to rob a gas station clerk, police received a call about a drunk driver in the area around midnight. The second call came from the same Phillips 66 petrol station that Greene attempted to loot, which is connected to a Taco Bell. Police detained Greene when they arrived at the petrol station and lodged him in Elkhart County Jail. The 6-foot-11 forward only spent one season at Syracuse University as a freshman, the 2007–08 campaign, playing under famed coach Jim Boeheim.