Hofstra will play at South Florida in the NCAA first round

The Pride of Hofstra face off against the Bulls of the University of South Florida tomorrow night at 7 PM at Corbett Stadium in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship. The Pride, who are making their sixth NCAA tournament and second straight, are tied for the nation’s lead with 14 victories.

 

This past Saturday, the third-seeded Pride defeated top-seeded Elon, 2-1, to capture the Colonial Athletic Association championship for the second consecutive season and the sixth time overall. As a result, the Pride received the Colonial Athletic Association’s automatic entry to the NCAA Tournament. In the final game, the Pride scored goals from Oliver Svalander and Francesco Perinelli.

The NCAA tournament was also open to Hofstra in 1968, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2015, and 2021. Hofstra has made it through the first round four times and reached the NCAA Third Round last season (2004, 2006, 2015, 2021). The Pride has a 5-6 record while playing in the NCAA Tournament.

 

