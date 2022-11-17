in NBA Player

Kyrie Irving may re-join the Nets by Sunday

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ suspended All-Star guard, is almost done with the steps necessary to resume playing basketball. He might do it as early as Sunday’s game at Barclays Center against the Memphis Grizzlies. On Thursday night in Portland, Irving will miss his eighth straight game, but sources claimed he is nearing the conclusion of his ban after almost two weeks.

 

On Wednesday night, Tamika Tremaglio, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told the press that Kyrie was continuing his path of communication and education. “Among especially in the Jewish community, he has been struggling with the full weight of the repercussions of his speech and deeds. Kyrie is committed to improving himself and broadening his knowledge, and he condemns antisemitism in all its manifestations. He intends to stay on this path for a very long time in order to make sure that his words and deeds are consistent with his quest for knowledge and the truth.”

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hofstra will play at South Florida in the NCAA first round

USF Men’s Soccer Season Ends in NCAA Tournament’s Second Round