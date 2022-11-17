On Wednesday night, Tamika Tremaglio, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, told the press that Kyrie was continuing his path of communication and education. “Among especially in the Jewish community, he has been struggling with the full weight of the repercussions of his speech and deeds. Kyrie is committed to improving himself and broadening his knowledge, and he condemns antisemitism in all its manifestations. He intends to stay on this path for a very long time in order to make sure that his words and deeds are consistent with his quest for knowledge and the truth.”