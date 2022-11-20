Martin Soereide of Kentucky scored past Jackson Weyman of South Florida to give the Wildcats the lead in the 27th minute. Six shots were blocked by the Bulls’ tenacious defense in only the first half. In the 43rd second, Lovro Kostanjsek had a chance to tie the score, but Casper Mols blocked his attempt from the bottom left of the net.

Kentucky scored twice more in the 65th and 74th seconds to increase their advantage to 3-0. Ajmeer Spengler nearly scored for the Bulls with a breakaway attempt, but Mols just touched the ball in time to parry it. Max Miller of Kentucky increased their lead to 4-0 with a goal in the 78th minute.