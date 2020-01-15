Chargers News: Antonio Gates Retires

Until Antonio Gates came along, Chargers fans talked about Kellen Winslow Sr. at the tight end position. Now, Gates will stand alone as the best tight end in franchise history; and one of the greatest ever in the sport.

A certain Hall of Famer in due time, Gates is retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL. Even without playing in 2019, Gates’ career resume is phenomenal. He retires as the Chargers’ career leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdown catches (116).

On their official twitter account, the Chargers pay tribute to one of their best players ever.

Antonio Gates calls it a career. GOAT, period. pic.twitter.com/epugVtD5ep — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 14, 2020

Via multiple sources, Gates released a statement regarding the end of the line for his playing career.

“After 16 seasons in the NFL, 16 seasons as a Charger, eight Pro Bowl appearances and many records broken, I find it hard to officially put this statement out and retire from the game of football.”

Initially a star basketball player at Kent State, Gates remarks that he’s surprised to have lasted this long in the NFL and with one team his entire career.

“I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization. … While today I am officially retiring as a Charger, I am grateful that I will still be lending my services to the Chargers organization — just now in a completely different capacity through the team’s community engagement initiatives and public facing events.”

Gates’ unlikely and spectacular career is even more special because he went the distance with one team. Honestly, how often does that happen anymore? Furthermore, he was the favorite target of Philip Rivers; who has had a legendary career in his own right.

Football – and all sports – should have more cases exactly like Gates.