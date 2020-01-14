Panthers News: Linebacker Luke Kuechly Shockingly Retires on Social Media

Now this is a shocker. This is the sad time of year where there are goodbyes in the NFL, including some of the players we love to watch. Without question, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was one of those guys.

He has decided to retire from the organization immediately. He posted the following video on twitter, on the Panthers’ official twitter.

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

An emotional Kuechly said the following.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to play this game since I was in fourth grade. It’s never the right time to step away, but it’s the right time for me. It makes me sad because I love this game and the memories I have from this place and this organization will never go away.”

This really does get sad. Kuechly made it through a good part of the video without getting emotional, then breaks down a bit in the middle part. He also makes it clear it has nothing to do with a new coaching staff.

“I still want to play but I don’t think it’s the right decision, so…..”

Finally, this is probably due to some health concerns. I remember when Kuechly took a hit on the field and didn’t know where he was and was visibly emotional because of the hit. He had his bell rung badly many times, and at the age of 28; he wants to live a healthy life.

This has been a continuing trend of players in the league, and it’s concerning. Guys are no longer choosing to play until age 38 or 40 after they have made good money. In fact, most guys are making it through one contract before moving on with a new stage of their lives.

At the top of his game, no player was more fun to watch on the defensive side of the football then Kuechly. He was the heart and soul of a Panthers defense for his entire career. He made seven pro bowls, he was the defensive rookie of the year in 2012 and defensive player of the year in 2013.

The Boston College product retires with more than just some phenomenal stats, but a legacy of a guy who was one of the very best at his position and a leader on the field. The Panthers will feel this loss, and I’ll never forget what a great player Kuechly was over the long haul.