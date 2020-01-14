MLB News: Marcus Stroman Calls Out Alex Cora

The shots are not done being fired at Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. In the wake of news that punishment is coming for Cora and will be harsh, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took to twitter Tuesday afternoon to call out Cora.

Last season – following a game between the Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays – Cora made a remark that ‘Stroman competes a certain way and people don’t like it’.

While that may be true, it gave Stroman the perfect opportunity at some bulletin board material. Clearly he had Cora’s words circled, and ready to use against him. Here’s Stroman’s tweet at the now alleged-cheater Cora.

This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it. Very comical in hindsight. Lol https://t.co/bpIDWmqzA6 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 14, 2020

Stroman doesn’t think that Cora has the right to bring anyone into view for the way they compete at this stage.

“This man had the audacity to say that I compete a certain way and people don’t like it. Very comical in hindsight. Lol.”

Already, A.J. Hinch and Jeff Lunhow of the Houston Astros have been let go from their respective positions. This followed detailed reports – ones involving Cora – that detailed their roles in the 2017 Houston Astros’ sign-stealing case.

Obviously the pressure is on the Boston Red Sox to do something with Cora once his punishment is handed down from baseball. If I were a betting man, I would wager that the Red Sox are already internally thinking of someone who can replace Cora in the event that they have to give him a pink slip.

He won’t be getting any condolences from Stroman, to say the least.