Lakers News: Kevin Love Feels Like Lebron and Lakers Can Be Special Team

The Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers 128-99 on Monday night. Following the game, former Lebron James teammate Kevin Love talked about how special he thinks the Lakers can be.

Notably, it was the first time the two former teammates had played against each other since James left Cleveland. Remember, Love had serious injuries which caused him to miss time and the match-ups of last year with James.

Love spoke glowingly of James’ new team after the game.

“It was different because it’s been so long and we’ve been through so many battles with each other,” Love told ESPN. “I’m not going to say it felt normal, but I feel like we were both out there competing and playing hard, but seeing him play with that team is obviously different. Especially, even I didn’t get to see him with AD [Anthony Davis] and it still feels like they could do something special.”

Initially, Love says everyone had their doubts about James’ success in Los Angeles. However, he says he’s done an about face with James and his new team.

“What do they say, I’m not a religious guy, but, ‘You want to make God laugh, tell him your plans’? There’s no sure thing other than death and taxes, right? Another cliché. But it’s true. Who is to know that it will all work out? But they got really fortunate that it’s obviously L.A., it’s LeBron and they’re in win-now mode. They really have a chance.”

It’s obvious to colleagues around the league that the 2019-2020 Lakers are going places. Kevin Love is just the most recent to realize that this year’s version of the Lakers have major potential.