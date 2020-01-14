in NFL

Chiefs News: Bad Luck Fan Will Avoid AFC Title Game

Fan thinks he did his part in getting Kansas City to come back and advance

Every team has a bad omen. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one of them could be fan Chad Penn. Penn posted a video to his twitter on Sunday when the Chiefs were in a huge hole. Here is that video of him leaving Arrowhead Stadium so the team could mount a big comeback.

Equally important, according to Penn is going back to the Chiefs’ collapse to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2013 wild-card game, the Penn hasn’t had a sucessful track record watching Chiefs games in public. Penn told ESPN’s Sportcenter that he had to leave the game for his team to advance.

“I realized things were going bad as soon as I got to the game, first quarter, so I decided to make the business decision for the betterment of them — and not just me, but for Kansas City.”

Obviously when Penn did his part, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs did theirs. Kansas City scored 51 points total after his exit to win the game 51-31 and advance to the AFC championship game.

They will host Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans early Sunday afternoon. This is for a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and Penn doesn’t plan to attend. He says he’s going to make the sacrifice and watch the game from home.

Written by Clint Evans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NFL News: Chad Johnson Trying Out For XFL Kicker Spot