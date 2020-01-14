Chiefs News: Bad Luck Fan Will Avoid AFC Title Game

Every team has a bad omen. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one of them could be fan Chad Penn. Penn posted a video to his twitter on Sunday when the Chiefs were in a huge hole. Here is that video of him leaving Arrowhead Stadium so the team could mount a big comeback.

Chiefs fan knew he was bad luck so he left at the end of the 1st quarter. "I'm outta here so we can get this 2nd half comeback going" 😅 (via @cpenn4thewin)pic.twitter.com/Q2Km8BWuM1 — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) January 12, 2020

Equally important, according to Penn is going back to the Chiefs’ collapse to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2013 wild-card game, the Penn hasn’t had a sucessful track record watching Chiefs games in public. Penn told ESPN’s Sportcenter that he had to leave the game for his team to advance.

“I realized things were going bad as soon as I got to the game, first quarter, so I decided to make the business decision for the betterment of them — and not just me, but for Kansas City.”

Obviously when Penn did his part, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs did theirs. Kansas City scored 51 points total after his exit to win the game 51-31 and advance to the AFC championship game.

They will host Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans early Sunday afternoon. This is for a chance to go to the Super Bowl, and Penn doesn’t plan to attend. He says he’s going to make the sacrifice and watch the game from home.