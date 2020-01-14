NFL News: Chad Johnson Trying Out For XFL Kicker Spot

Maybe he’s bored, or maybe he wants to be around football again. Whatever the case, retired NFL star Chad Johnson is trying out for the opportunity to kick in the XFL. This is according to the former wide receiver’s twitter account on Tuesday morning.

The opportunity to kick in the XFL has presented itself, i must tryout Monday in Houston, I’m excited as hell & I’m sure all will go well 🙏🏿 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 14, 2020

Now Johnson is 42, and last played in Super Bowl XLVI which was a loss for the New England Patriots. Of course the year was 2012, but this isn’t the first time he’s said he can kick the football. In his Football Life documentary about his life, he’s mentioned his ability to play soccer.

Also, he kicked an extra point successfully for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009. While it might seem a bit of a publicity stunt to kick in a professional game, Johnson seems serious about the opportunity. Furthermore, he hopes that this could lead to the opportunity to kick in the NFL.

“Pretty far fetched but imagine me being consistent during an XFL season & getting a chance at a 53 man roster in the NFL, even i don’t make it just being able to compete for a spot at a entirely different position will be so riveting.”

Finally, this should be seen as something fun and humorous; but at least Johnson in his retired life isn’t causing any issues. For instance, the same cannot be said for Antonio Brown. Count us as rooting on the artist formerly known as Ochocinco.