Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Naps On Bench

Already some rumors are abound that New Orleans Pelicans no. 1 overall pick Zion Wliliamson will play for the first time in the regular season on Thursday night.

However before that happens, he has to get through the rest of his week awake. Last night, the Pelicans pulled off a win on the road over the Detroit Pistons. The game was on TNT, and broadcast cameras caught a fun little nugget late in the fourth quarter. Behold, video of Willamson falling asleep.

Zion getting that quick power nap in 😂😴 pic.twitter.com/BGitfsSK3l — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 14, 2020

Perhaps all of those 5 on 5 practices are making the 19-year old rookie a bit tired. Maybe the crazy schedule of travel from coast to coast for the first time has run down Williamson.

Whatever it is, we will soon learn what his on court abilities hold. While he won’t play full minutes from the jump, this young Pelicans team will learn to run the offense through Zion slowly but surely. Along with his minutes building at a slow pace, he’s not going to come out and start dropping 30 points a night from the jump.

However, Williamson is about to join the NBA fraternity for the long haul. This means no more naps, and also means life will never be the same for the former Duke product.