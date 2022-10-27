As of Monday, October 24, Wayne State, one of five NSIC institutions mentioned in the rankings, has a 23-1 NCAA record. The top eight teams from the Central Region move on to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Central Region is made up of 39 teams from the Northern Sun Conference, Great American Conference, and Mid America Athletic Association. The NCAA selection show is scheduled to begin at 9 PM Central Time on Sunday, November 13. With a 3-0 whitewash over Augustana on Tuesday night, Wayne State moved to 25-1 overall.