Consideration is being given to Wayne State volleyball in the inaugural NCAA Central Region Rankings

The initial volleyball rankings for the NCAA Division II Central Region, which were released by the NCAA on Wednesday afternoon, include 10 teams, including Wayne State College. For the first ranking of the season in NCAA Division II sports with regional rankings, schools will now be listed in alphabetical order as being under consideration.

 

As of Monday, October 24, Wayne State, one of five NSIC institutions mentioned in the rankings, has a 23-1 NCAA record. The top eight teams from the Central Region move on to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Central Region is made up of 39 teams from the Northern Sun Conference, Great American Conference, and Mid America Athletic Association. The NCAA selection show is scheduled to begin at 9 PM Central Time on Sunday, November 13. With a 3-0 whitewash over Augustana on Tuesday night, Wayne State moved to 25-1 overall.

 

