Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Confident Extension Coming With Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys already landed a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. Now the organization can firm up further stability by signing Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension.

Remember, this was an issue that loomed all season during 2019. Now Prescott is without a contract, and would be forced to play on a one-year franchise tag if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

Prescott spoke with Sage Steele of ESPN on the subject.

"I'm confident a new contract is coming." Dak Prescott believes he and the Cowboys will agree on a new deal this offseason. pic.twitter.com/A44UPEcpKK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2020

The superstar signal-caller sounds confident that a deal will happen. Still, that has been the dialogue off and on for a number of months now. Moreover, Prescott still brings ‘agent’ talk into the conversation. As long as this is happening, it’s not like Prescott is stepping in and making sure he signs a contract. He’s leaving it in his agent’s hands.

“I’m confident a new contract is coming. I’m confident in my agent and my team and I’m confident in the Cowboys that something will get done.”

Prescott says the deal is about more than just money.

“There’s a lot of things that have to come into play when you’re talking about a contract. Never just look at the money, never just look at what people see or the attention-grabber. There’s a lot of details to it. There’s people that know that handle that, so I’m leaving that up to my agent and I have all the confidence in both sides.”

Prescott had arguably the best season of his career in 2019, and the Cowboys seem better as a pass first team. Undeniably, this fits with McCarthy’s offensive philosophy; so there is every reason to believe the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones end up writing the check.

Until a deal is officially done, this will remain a storyline for America’s Team.