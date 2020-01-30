Knicks News: Marcus Morris Has Harsh Words For Jae Crowder

After last night’s New York Knics game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Morris made a comment about his opponent that drew negative attention in all corners of the internet.

Furthermore, in a time where #girldad is trending; it’s probably not a good time to talk about Jae Crowder’s ‘female tendencies’ on the court. In 2020, that’s just not going to fly. Morris didn’t seem to pay that any mind when talking to reporters after the game. Have a look at a frustrated athlete speaking his mind about Crowder’s overall style of play.

"He's got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back…he's soft, very woman-like" – Marcus Morris on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/MxtFnKbu3M — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 30, 2020

This is the money quote:

“The dude just plays the game a different way out there. He’s just — a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and just throwing his head back the entire game. And like I said, it’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it, man. And then, obviously, at the end, that was very unprofessional.”

Then via Morris’ own twitter account, he apologized for the remark.

“I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies. I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments.”

Truly, Morris probably meant what he said; only realizing afterward the ramifications of putting his foot in his mouth. It was a bit surprising given the landscape of the NBA right now, and it seems like a lot of the league is pulling together like a family.

Finally, it’s been a long time since we have written about the New York Knicks in a positive light. I feel bad for their fan base, they deserve a stroke of good fortune sometime soon; at least I think.