NBA News: All-Star Game Will Have Kobe Bryant Twist, New Format

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced major changes to the All-Star format. Now, every quarter into a mini-game for charity. Then an untimed final fourth quarter with a target score decides which team wins.

BREAKING: NBA is changing the format for its All-Star Game. Scores will be reset to begin second, third quarters, and a target score – with a Kobe Bryant tribute twist – will decide who wins, all with $500,000 for charity at stake.@bytimreynolds https://t.co/sBtDgNRcJw — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 30, 2020

Hence, that fourth quarter is where the tribute to Bryant and the No. 24 jersey comes into play. Take a look at the new NBA All Star Game format rules in full below:

New All-Star Game Format 🧐 pic.twitter.com/UsEPwaLqey — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 30, 2020

The team that wins will be the first to reach a target score. This score is determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined, plus you guessed it; 24.

Obviously this is a nice nod by the NBA to one of it’s best players ever. It shows they are with the times, and it should make people feel good. In addition, it will make people turn on the game and be interested. To top it all off, the game contributes to a charity; so what could be better?

I’ll admit, my interest in the NBA All Star Game has waned a little since the days of my youth. I can’t exactly put my finger on it, but it was better 10 and 20 years ago, at least to me.

But I’m ready to see what this new format has to offer, and I like the fact it’s paying homage to Bryant.