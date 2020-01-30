Patriots News: Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Twitter Photo

One of two things is occurring in regards to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Either Brady has made the decision to retire, or his trolling game is at an elite level.

Late Thursday, Brady posted the following photo to his personal twitter account:

The image appears to show Brady walking out of a dark and shadowy tunnel. The man – presumably Brady – is walking away from the field and towards the locker rooms or presumably; the exit.

While many will speculate, and they are as we speak; could this mean that Brady has mentally decided today would be the end? Perhaps he felt this would be a good way to prepare people that he will play no longer.

Last we heard from Brady, he sounded genuinely non-committal about his playing future in New England or otherwise. Since that time, he’s had a bit of time to reflect. Moreover, it’s possible that the recent death of Kobe Bryant made Brady reconsider that time with his family is more important then more time to his craft.

Again, this is only speculation which is what Brady is asking all of us to do by posting this tweet. Honestly, I like the move. On the other hand, it would be just like Brady to post something like this and make everyone think he’s retiring; only to come roaring back with a new two-year extension with New England.

Either way, in due time we will learn what this very vague tweet means. This is what makes sports interesting.