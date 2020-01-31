Cowboys: Dak Prescott Seems To Threaten Contract Hold-Out

Now, this is an odd turn of events. While not officially doing so, Dak Prescott seemed to threaten a holdout of sorts if the Dallas Cowboys and he fail to work out a new deal.

Per Mike Fisher who covers the Cowboys, Super Bowl week report has it’s biggest Cowboys football story now. Remember, this comes the day after Prescott said he was confident a deal would get worked out.

'Report That!' Says QB Dak Prescott When Asked About A #Cowboys Contract Holdout (Now, Skip The 'Ominous' And Get To Some Facts) https://t.co/Yj94lOXYjS pic.twitter.com/RxoZxvYYIS — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) January 31, 2020

Check out what Prescott said when asked if he’s definitely going to show up for mini-camp if a new deal is not yet completed:

“We’ll get to that when we get to that,” Prescott said. “I look forward to talking to my agents and when that (franchise tag) comes to play, the direction that we’ll go. Until that’s a reality, I won’t worry about it.”

For a guy that has been the consummate professional and leader, this is just an odd comment not to talk off it completely.

However it gets weirder. Prescott was asked if he plans to spend a lot of time in Dallas in the off-season.

“Report that,” Prescott said. “Be sure to report that.”

What in the heck is going on in Dallas? Obviously, this seems like some sort of rift that goes beyond what we know about. When two strong personalities like Prescott and owner Jerry Jones lock horns, sometimes this is the result.

Honestly, the Cowboys have no one to blame but themselves for letting this fester. They have said from day one they are committed to Prescott, so they should have just ponied up and signed the guy to an extension before 2019. It’s a quarterback league, after all.