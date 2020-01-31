Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Responds To Justin Verlander’s Poor Humor

Remember when Justin Verlander made a poorly-timed joke at the year MLB awards banquet last weekend? Now Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers has a response to what Verlander said.

In case you forgot, Verlander came off as a used car salesman before delivering speech. While he probably thought it was clever, he was tone-deaf enough to talk about ‘everyone knows the Astros are technologically advanced’.

Now, Bellinger has a response to Verlander’s joke and or slip of the tongue.

Cody Bellinger Says Verlander's 'Technology' Comment 'Ain't Funny To Me' https://t.co/6aPD2XFceZ — TMZ (@TMZ) January 31, 2020

When asked about what Verlander said, Bellinger kept it short and sweet. Furthermore, he is honest about how he feels.

“It ain’t funny to me.”

Remember that Bellinger – a member of the 2017 Dodgers – was one of the more outspoken members of his organization when the allegations broke initially. Back then, his tweet was filled with both passion, emotion, and hurt.

For the sake of the game I Hope this isn’t true.. if true, there needs to be major consequences to the players. That Completely ruins the integrity of the game!!! — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 16, 2020

As a big fan of Bellinger, it’s nice to see he didn’t sidestep the question about Verlander’s ‘joke’ entirely. Without the Astros’ sign-stealing, it’s possible that Bellinger would have been a World Series champion as a rookie. Now, he’s still chasing postseason glory entering his fourth year in the league.

Hopefully in some karmic way, Bellinger and Verlander meet on the grand stage for the score to be settled. A person can dream, right?