Astros News: Justin Verlander Makes Joke About Houston Cheating Scandal

Perhaps Justin Verlander will never react to it again, or he will say the comment was merely coincidental. Still, last night baseball presented the various 2019 season awards to award winners at the BBWAA dinner in New York.

Verlander spoke, and subsequently put his foot in his mouth. In a moment that seemed a little bit inappropriate given the seriousness of the circumstances, Verlander cracked a joke. Have a look at his remark in the video below.

Here’s video of Justin Verlander being the biggest hypocrite alive as he jokes about the cheating Houston Astros at the BBWAA dinner pic.twitter.com/ymUGhYd0It — The Short Porch (@short_porch) January 26, 2020

Here is what Verlander says towards the middle of his speech:

“Everyone knows the Houston Astros are technologically and analytically advanced.”

Even if he meant it in the best of terms, now is not the time to say something like that. Either Verlander is extremely tone-deaf, or he has no tact at the microphone and podium.

Verlander just joked that "everyone knows the Astros are technologically analytically advanced." CC, 5 feet away, looks freakin' pissed. — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) January 26, 2020

For instance, that moment at the podium in front of the media and colleagues would have been the perfect time to issue some kind of apology. Thus far, only Dallas Keuchel has said anything of former Astros players. Keuchel is now a member of the Chicago White Sox. Already, Astros’ owner Jim Crane has said that his players will issue an apology at Spring Training.

Until then, Verlander should have been a little more careful about the things he says. In the past, he’s been remarkably critical himself of the state of the game and other players’ integrity. He’s been outspoken about juiced baseballs among other subjects.

Suddenly, we have a joke man on our hands whose jokes are not funny or appropriate.