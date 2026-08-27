LaFleur family attends Cardinals-Packers joint practice in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The LaFleur family turned out Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals held a joint practice, a two-plus-hour session that included a few scuffles but no need for the brothers to settle anything themselves.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had joked on Monday that the best way to resolve any fights would be for him and his brother, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, to “throw down at midfield.” While there was some on-field grabbing during Wednesday’s work, that did not come to pass.

The brothers’ parents, Denny and Kristi LaFleur, were on hand. Denny, who recalled an episode when the brothers fought as kids, said before practice, “This guy, me, came out on top. It’s not going to happen, but if they did, I still might come out on top. It’s a long story, but I will tell you this: We were in close quarters and I had to take care of them.” Denny lives in Green Bay and wore a combination of Cardinals and Packers colors — a red shirt and a Packers visor.

Family members joined the parents. Matt’s wife, Bre, and the couple’s two sons attended practice. Mike’s wife, Lauren, and their daughter and son were en route to Green Bay and planned to stay at Matt’s house.

When asked about childhood fights between the brothers, Matt characterized young Mike as more of an irritant than a combatant. “He was more of a pest,” Matt said, noting the 7½-year age difference that made physical confrontations unlikely when they were growing up.