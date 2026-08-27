White Sox present team-themed papal miter to Pope Leo XIV

The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday that a team-themed papal miter was presented to Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican by South Side native Father Tom McCarthy. The club posted a photograph of the pontiff and McCarthy posing with the hat, confirming the presentation.

The giveaway followed a promotion at the ballpark on Aug. 11, when fans attending the White Sox game against the Cincinnati Reds were eligible to receive a White Sox-themed papal miter, the team said.

The White Sox noted that the pope was born in Chicago and is a lifelong White Sox fan. The team also pointed to his attendance at the 2005 World Series, when the South Side club swept the Houston Astros.

On the field, the White Sox lead the American League Central by 2½ games over the Cleveland Guardians, according to the team’s announcement tying the hometown connection to the club’s current standing.

The presentation at the Vatican adds a ceremonial keepsake to the promotional items distributed at Guaranteed Rate Field and underscores the connection between the club and a native Chicagoan who has publicly supported the franchise, the White Sox said.