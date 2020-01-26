NBA News: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Perhaps the most unbelievable story in the history of GMS, albeit tragic. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash.

This is according to TMZ Sports as the original source.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/zmzFezbfal — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 26, 2020

Here is what TMZ is reporting early on Sunday afternoon:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.