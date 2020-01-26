NBA News: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Perhaps the most unbelievable story in the history of GMS, albeit tragic. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash.
This is according to TMZ Sports as the original source.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/zmzFezbfal
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 26, 2020
Here is what TMZ is reporting early on Sunday afternoon:
Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed.
Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Obviously, more details will come, and we will have more when they do.