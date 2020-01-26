in NBA

Kobe Bryant News: Details, Information, and Reactions To Tragic Death

A Legacy That Extends a Far Reach

Early on Sunday, the news broke of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Obviously, this news is an unspeakably tragedy for the sports world. Now we take a look at the reactions and developing news surrounding the situation.

Official confirmation came from Adrian Wojnarowski just a short time ago on twitter.

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Was in Helicopter Crash

It has been confirmed that Kobe Bryan’s 13-year old daughter was one of the members in the plane crash who did not survive. This was reported by a number of sources. Allegedly, Bryant was en route to coach his daughter’s team in a game later today.

TMZ Reported the News Before Bryant Family Informed

During a news conference, the LA County Sheriff department said that the family was not able to be informed before TMZ reported the news early Sunday. This is unfortunate to know that Bryant’s wife Vanessa found out about the tragedy from the TMZ report.

Tributes on Social Media to Kobe Bryant

The reactions on social media are almost endless. Here are more than a few that caught our eye.

Without question, we will continue to have more news on this loss for humanity. Kobe Bryant was not just an athlete, but an icon and father. This is one of the saddest stories that I can ever recall.

Written by Clint Evans

