Kobe Bryant News: Details, Information, and Reactions To Tragic Death

Early on Sunday, the news broke of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Obviously, this news is an unspeakably tragedy for the sports world. Now we take a look at the reactions and developing news surrounding the situation.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Official confirmation came from Adrian Wojnarowski just a short time ago on twitter.

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Was in Helicopter Crash

This is all I can think about right now. pic.twitter.com/9UbHvFLq5w — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 26, 2020

It has been confirmed that Kobe Bryan’s 13-year old daughter was one of the members in the plane crash who did not survive. This was reported by a number of sources. Allegedly, Bryant was en route to coach his daughter’s team in a game later today.

TMZ Reported the News Before Bryant Family Informed

LA County Sheriff rightly slams TMZ for breaking the Kobe news before his family could be informed. They are a despicable organization. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 26, 2020

During a news conference, the LA County Sheriff department said that the family was not able to be informed before TMZ reported the news early Sunday. This is unfortunate to know that Bryant’s wife Vanessa found out about the tragedy from the TMZ report.

Tributes on Social Media to Kobe Bryant

The reactions on social media are almost endless. Here are more than a few that caught our eye.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 this is so sad! RIP💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5ykf0drVSG — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

This isn’t real… — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) January 26, 2020

Doc Rivers can’t even speak, man this hits hard 😞 pic.twitter.com/Rl7NSg4TyQ — Sports Related (@SportsRelated) January 26, 2020

Remarkable moment to start the Raptors-Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/thmt9ZU1Ra — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2020

Neymar just dedicated his 2nd goal of the night to Kobe. Class touch. pic.twitter.com/KVJ2mb9y2u — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 26, 2020

“For those Kobe fans that are out there, that are feeling like I feel right now, just try and think of all the joy that he brought you.” Brian Shaw reacts to the reported passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WjAwmIHQle — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

So Sad! RIP KOBE! — Orel Hershiser (@OrelHershiser) January 26, 2020

"This season's for him." @sabrina_i20 on the loss of her friend Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/L7S1fyDpEJ — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Fans remember Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center https://t.co/79SpqZaB9p — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) January 26, 2020

Just surreal at Staples Center – Kobe’s face on every screen as hundreds of people seem to just want to be somewhere they can cry together. Also: The Grammys are here tonight so there is the odd person wandering around in a tuxedo.

None of this feels real. pic.twitter.com/esukv1yNZs — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 26, 2020

Without question, we will continue to have more news on this loss for humanity. Kobe Bryant was not just an athlete, but an icon and father. This is one of the saddest stories that I can ever recall.