Lakers: Kobe Bryant Is Los Angeles

Some posts tell a story all on their own. They need little from me or anyone trying to paint the canvas for you to illustrate the point.

Therefore, I direct you to a post from Zach Schwartz. I’ll let you go ahead and read it, because it does the work for me.

Bought flowers to bring to staples center. When the florist saw that I wanted purple and yellow she asked, “for Kobe?” I nodded. When she finished I asked what I owed her. she shook her head, handed me the flowers and said “it’s LA”. I almost cried. LAs love for Kobe is powerful — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 26, 2020

If that doesn’t give you chills, I don’t know what will.

Finally, I was scrolling Kobe Bryant’s Instagram today. Aside from seeing the many pictures of him with his family – and even more of him and his late daughter – I came across one that I liked.

Bryant summed up Los Angeles so well in this one. Really, could you sum up being an athlete – or the city of Los Angeles any better than he did?

“LA is the land of opportunity. It’s as big or small as you want it be. What you get out of LA reflects what you put in. It’s the place where you can learn from the greats who came before you. And where you can continue their journey farther. It’s where you leave a legacy for the next generation of LA greats to carry on after you.”

Los Angeles is as big or as small as you want it to be. Bryant said it best there. Perhaps that is because Kobe was Los Angeles. The most popular athlete to ever play in a city full of the great ones throughout it’s history that he speaks about.

He leaves behind a large sector of folks who love him, evidenced by the story in the tweet I opened with.