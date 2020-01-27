in NBA

NBA News: Details Emerge From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Heavy Fog Played a Role

March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for "Dear Basketball," poses in the photo room during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Details are beginning to emerge the day after the tragic helicopter crash that killed former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

First, TMZ reported that there could be a degree of pilot error; or at least posted audio that appeared to audibly show a pilot that needed assistance due to heavy fog and low visibility.

On Monday, ESPN has more details from a ‘source’ that suggest the crash was ill-fated from the start.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told ESPN that the pilot had, only moments before, contacted air traffic controllers to say that he had begun a climb to “go above the layer” of clouds present.

[…]

Audio reviewed by ESPN indicates that, a few minutes before the crash, an air traffic controller told Zobayan that he was “still too low level for flight following,” meaning the aircraft was below the level at which it could be picked up by radar due to the area’s hilly terrain. That audio came from recordings posted on LiveATC.net, which has partial audio of the communication between the pilot and air traffic controllers.

Obviously, a full report should make it’s way to light. It’s just been 24 hours, which is hard to believe. Still it seems like a bad dream, almost surreal.

Written by Clint Evans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lakers: Kobe Bryant Is Los Angeles

Reds News: Cincinnati Signs Free Agent Nick Castellanos