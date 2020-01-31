Lakers News: Staples Center Honors Kobe Bryant In Special Way Friday Night

All day, I’ve been looking forward to the NBA action that takes place on Friday night. Obviously, the slate features some nice match-ups early on like Luka Doncic doing battle with the Houston Rockets. Then, there’s also Zion Williamson a little later.

However the big event that everyone’s mind is on would be the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center. Locally in Los Angeles it’s a 7:30 PM tip.

First – before seeing how the organization pays tribute to Kobe Bryant – you will want to read this article. ESPN takes you through how the Lakers somehow will play this game, just five days after the tragic events that unfolded Sunday.

Also, Sandy Hooper of USA Today gives us a little preview of what Staples Center looks like presently.

Fans at tonight’s Lakers game against the Trail Blazers will receive these shirts to honor Kobe Bryant. One number for each side of Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/mmJ5wbSF9p — Sandy Hooper (@SandyHooper) January 31, 2020

Fans attending this game on one side of the arena will receive Bryant towels with the no. 24 on them. On the other side, they will receive the same with the no. 8 placed so beautifully upon it.

It’s just one of those images that seems to say so much, without saying a thing. While the Lakers will play with heavy hearts tonight, I would expect them to give a truly beautiful effort. Typically, it’s normal for guys to just lag mentally in a meaningless late-January game during a regular season.

In this case, that won’t happen. The team has been through so much, but they will probably enjoy just getting on the court and focusing on their craft for a few hours. It will be good to see them out there, and we will have more in the wake of that game.