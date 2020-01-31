Browns News: Baker Mayfield Admits To Saying Many Dumb Things In 2019

Baker Mayfield had a disastrous 2019 season, and the Cleveland Browns as a whole followed suit. Now, Mayfield is saying all the right things.

While admitting that he ‘put his foot in his mouth a lot’ in 2019, he says he’s going to take a different approach in 2020. That begins with not starting to critics, he says. All of this came when Mayfield was in attendance during Super Bowl week, appearing on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show on Friday.

Great respect for the way ⁦@bakermayfield⁩ handled this whole conversation. Look forward to watching him win a lot of games. #Browns ⁦@GetUpESPN⁩ https://t.co/VndDDkxhbD — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 31, 2020

Mayfield’s trouble began right when the 2019 season did. Then, Mayfield fired back quickly at a critical Rex Ryan remark.

“It comes back on … doing my job the best I can, not worrying about the outside stuff, not replying to you,” Mayfield said to Ryan while appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday morning. “Just doing my job and doing what really matters being a quarterback.”

Mayfield continued, with a remark that will give too many Browns fans unfounded hope that he’s seen the light.

“Let’s just be honest, I put my foot in my mouth a lot this past year,” Mayfield said. “I’m going to internalize that.”

Honestly, this reminds me all too much of Johnny Manziel after he get into trouble however many times that happened. Manziel was always set out to change his ways, but he couldn’t ever outrun who he really was. I predict that the same pattern will happen with Mayfield. Simply put, he can only say these things for the time being.

Whether it’s shaving in the middle of a game, or going off on a reporter; the guy simply isn’t a leader. That becomes more of a problem when he has the worst numbers in the league at the quarterback position.

On the bright side, he didn’t slug anyone with his helmet! Still, the Cleveland Browns are a complete mess. From owner Jimmy Haslam, to Mayfield, to a new set of head coach and general manager; they’re not going to suddenly turn this thing around I don’t think.