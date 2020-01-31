Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Lit Up Smoothie King Center Friday Evening

On Friday night at Smoothie King Center, Zion Williamson against JA Morant was the talk. Then the no. 1 overall pick for the New Orleans Pelicans made a play that should have everyone talking for a day or two.

Check out this mid-air adjustment made by Williamson:

Then how about another angle that really accents his athleticism for a big man.

All of this should put to rest the talk of him being Charles Barkley 2.0, or even Blake Griffin.

Altogether, Williamson had one of his biggest scoring outputs of the season with 24 points. To be fair, so did his teammates. I had this game on, and every time I looked up the Pelicans were draining a shot from somewhere.

New Orleans had eight players in double-digits, headed up by Williamson. Equally important, they made a 24-24 Memphis team look very pedestrian. Suddenly, the Pels have won three in a row to improve to 20-29 on the year. With the soft schedule upcoming, there’s reason to believe their second half will be about making a push for that final seed in the Western Conference.

Of course that would be great for the league. Seemingly every night, Williamson is doing something that will have people talking; just like he was advertised.

I expected that this guy would be an impact and show flashes, but I had no idea that he would look nothing like a rookie in his first five games. He’s off to a historic start, and has me checking when the Pelicans play next after each game.

I guess you could call me a fan.