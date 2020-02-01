Lakers News: LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant With Black Mamba Tattoo

On Friday night at Staples Center, it was a scene that’s never quite been seen before. The Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant before their game with the Portland Trail Blazers by all being announced as ‘Kobe Bryant’ by the stadium PA announcer.

Furthermore, LeBron James showed the personal tribute he’s already paid to Bryant. Via his Instagram, James has a tattoo of a Black Mamba snake that reads ‘Mamba 4 Life’.

LeBron honors Kobe with a "Mamba 4 Life" tattoo. ✊ (via @KingJames/IG) pic.twitter.com/qMuXJOISdn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 1, 2020

Then before the game, James delivered a speech from the heart. Click below and have a listen for yourself.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

To end the speech, James said ‘Mamba out’. Also, he said that the Lakers will continue his legacy not only this year; but as long as they all play the game of basketball. Altogether it was a monologue Bryant would smile upon.

Still, the Lakers didn’t win the game and that’s understandable. The team and organization have been through trauma, so it is no surprise that they slipped on Friday night. With that being said, it wouldn’t shock me to see the Lakers go on a run from here that rivals their best of the season.

And it would be fitting if they finished this thing off in the playoffs and won a title for Bryant. Without question, Friday night was a night that will never be forgotten in Lakers’ lore.