Mavericks vs Bulls Recap

Game Recap

The Dallas Mavericks returned to form with a 112-101 win over the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2025, thanks to the return of Luka Dončić, who posted a near triple-double in his first game back after missing two weeks with a hamstring issue.

Chicago led early, riding DeMar DeRozan’s mid-range game to a 29-26 first-quarter lead. But Dallas took control in the second quarter behind Dončić and Kyrie Irving, who combined for 25 of the Mavericks’ 32 points in the frame. The Mavs never relinquished the lead from there.

The Bulls made a late push in the fourth, cutting the deficit to 7 with under 5 minutes left, but Dončić responded with a step-back three and a no-look assist to Dereck Lively II, ending the comeback hopes.

Key Performers

Dallas Mavericks:

Luka Dončić: 28 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds

Kyrie Irving: 22 points, 5 assists

Dereck Lively II: 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 26 points, 4 rebounds

Zach LaVine: 18 points, 3 assists

Nikola Vucevic: 14 points, 10 rebounds

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal %: Mavericks 52.3% | Bulls 45.1%

Three-Point %: Mavericks 11/26 (42.3%) | Bulls 8/25 (32.0%)

Turnovers: Mavericks 10 | Bulls 13

Rebounds: Mavericks 44 | Bulls 38

Takeaways

Luka Dončić’s return transforms the Mavericks offense , adding pace, vision, and spacing.

Dallas dominated the glass and half-court sets , particularly in the second and third quarters.

The Bulls continue to struggle closing games, a trend that could hurt them in the Play-In race.

What’s Next?

The Mavericks head to face the Kings in a Western Conference showdown, while the Bulls return home to play the Celtics in a must-win for their playoff push.