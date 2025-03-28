BYU vs Alabama Recap: Crimson Tide Surge into Elite Eight

Game Recap

The Alabama Crimson Tide punched their ticket to the Elite Eight with an impressive 84-74 win over the BYU Cougars on March 28, 2025. In a fast-paced Sweet 16 battle, Alabama’s three-point shooting and second-half adjustments proved too much for BYU to overcome.

The first half was a shootout, with BYU’s Trevin Knell knocking down three triples and Fousseyni Traore holding his own in the paint. BYU led 40-38 at halftime as both teams traded runs. But Alabama came out with intensity after the break, going on a 12-0 run early in the second half to flip the game’s momentum.

Led by Mark Sears and Grant Nelson, the Crimson Tide locked in on defense and dominated transition opportunities, outscoring BYU 46-34 in the second half.

Key Performers

Alabama Crimson Tide:

Mark Sears: 22 points, 5 assists

Grant Nelson: 17 points, 8 rebounds

Rylan Griffen: 12 points, 3 steals

BYU Cougars:

Trevin Knell: 19 points, 5 three-pointers

Fousseyni Traore: 15 points, 9 rebounds

Dallin Hall: 12 points, 6 assists

Statistical Highlights

FG%: Alabama 49.3% | BYU 44.1%

3PT%: Alabama 11/24 (45.8%) | BYU 9/26 (34.6%)

Turnovers: Alabama 8 | BYU 13

Fast Break Points: Alabama 18 | BYU 6

Takeaways

Alabama’s tempo wore BYU down , especially in the final 10 minutes.

Mark Sears continues to lead with poise , attacking mismatches and setting the pace.

BYU’s lack of depth and interior defense became a liability, particularly on the defensive glass.

What’s Next?

Alabama advances to face Duke in the Elite Eight, setting up a blue-blood showdown that promises fireworks and high-level basketball.