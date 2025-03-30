in COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Elite Eight Predictions: Tennessee vs Houston

Elite Eight Preview – March 30, 2025

The March Madness bracket tightens as two more teams will punch their tickets to the Final Four on March 30. Here’s a full breakdown and prediction for the Elite Eight matchups: Tennessee vs Houston and Michigan State vs Auburn.

Tennessee vs Houston

🏀 Match Overview

This game is a defensive masterclass in the making. Houston brings elite on-ball pressure and rebounding, while Tennessee’s physical style and half-court execution make them one of the tournament’s toughest outs.

🔑 Key Matchup

  • Jamal Shead (UH) vs Zakai Zeigler (UT)
    Both are floor generals and elite defenders. Whoever controls pace likely wins the game.

📊 Prediction

  • Spread: Houston -1.5

  • Pick: Houston 65, Tennessee 61

  • Why: Houston’s offensive rebounding and shot-making late will edge out the Vols in a grind-it-out affair.

Michigan State vs Auburn

🏀 Match Overview

Auburn’s high-tempo offense and frontcourt versatility clash with Michigan State’s structured, disciplined approach under Tom Izzo. This could be the most balanced matchup of the Elite Eight.

🔑 Key Matchup

  • Johni Broome (AUB) vs Malik Hall (MSU)
    Broome’s inside presence has been dominant, but Hall’s versatility and defensive leadership will test him.

📊 Prediction

  • Spread: Auburn -2.0

  • Pick: Auburn 74, Michigan State 70

  • Why: Auburn’s athleticism and scoring depth give them a slight edge in a back-and-forth battle.

Takeaways

  • Houston and Auburn are built for the Final Four stage with elite athleticism, depth, and physicality.

  • Tennessee and Michigan State will need near-perfect execution to advance.

  • Expect both games to come down to the final four minutes, with free throws and offensive boards playing a major role.

Call-to-Action (CTA):
For full Elite Eight coverage, Final Four previews, and expert analysis, subscribe now and follow the madness to its conclusion.

Written by Eduardo Marin

Canucks vs Jets NHL Recap

Royals vs Brewers Spring Training Recap