Elite Eight Predictions: Tennessee vs Houston

Elite Eight Preview – March 30, 2025

The March Madness bracket tightens as two more teams will punch their tickets to the Final Four on March 30. Here’s a full breakdown and prediction for the Elite Eight matchups: Tennessee vs Houston and Michigan State vs Auburn.

Tennessee vs Houston

🏀 Match Overview

This game is a defensive masterclass in the making. Houston brings elite on-ball pressure and rebounding, while Tennessee’s physical style and half-court execution make them one of the tournament’s toughest outs.

🔑 Key Matchup

Jamal Shead (UH) vs Zakai Zeigler (UT)

Both are floor generals and elite defenders. Whoever controls pace likely wins the game.

📊 Prediction

Spread: Houston -1.5

Pick: Houston 65, Tennessee 61

Why: Houston’s offensive rebounding and shot-making late will edge out the Vols in a grind-it-out affair.

Michigan State vs Auburn

🏀 Match Overview

Auburn’s high-tempo offense and frontcourt versatility clash with Michigan State’s structured, disciplined approach under Tom Izzo. This could be the most balanced matchup of the Elite Eight.

🔑 Key Matchup

Johni Broome (AUB) vs Malik Hall (MSU)

Broome’s inside presence has been dominant, but Hall’s versatility and defensive leadership will test him.

📊 Prediction

Spread: Auburn -2.0

Pick: Auburn 74, Michigan State 70

Why: Auburn’s athleticism and scoring depth give them a slight edge in a back-and-forth battle.

Takeaways

Houston and Auburn are built for the Final Four stage with elite athleticism, depth, and physicality.

Tennessee and Michigan State will need near-perfect execution to advance.

Expect both games to come down to the final four minutes, with free throws and offensive boards playing a major role.

Call-to-Action (CTA):

