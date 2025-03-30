Elite Eight Predictions: Tennessee vs Houston

Elite Eight Preview – March 30, 2025
The March Madness bracket tightens as two more teams will punch their tickets to the Final Four on March 30. Here’s a full breakdown and prediction for the Elite Eight matchups: Tennessee vs Houston and Michigan State vs Auburn.
Tennessee vs Houston
🏀 Match Overview
This game is a defensive masterclass in the making. Houston brings elite on-ball pressure and rebounding, while Tennessee’s physical style and half-court execution make them one of the tournament’s toughest outs.
🔑 Key Matchup
-
Jamal Shead (UH) vs Zakai Zeigler (UT)
Both are floor generals and elite defenders. Whoever controls pace likely wins the game.
📊 Prediction
-
Spread: Houston -1.5
-
Pick: Houston 65, Tennessee 61
-
Why: Houston’s offensive rebounding and shot-making late will edge out the Vols in a grind-it-out affair.
Michigan State vs Auburn
🏀 Match Overview
Auburn’s high-tempo offense and frontcourt versatility clash with Michigan State’s structured, disciplined approach under Tom Izzo. This could be the most balanced matchup of the Elite Eight.
🔑 Key Matchup
-
Johni Broome (AUB) vs Malik Hall (MSU)
Broome’s inside presence has been dominant, but Hall’s versatility and defensive leadership will test him.
📊 Prediction
-
Spread: Auburn -2.0
-
Pick: Auburn 74, Michigan State 70
-
Why: Auburn’s athleticism and scoring depth give them a slight edge in a back-and-forth battle.
Takeaways
-
Houston and Auburn are built for the Final Four stage with elite athleticism, depth, and physicality.
-
Tennessee and Michigan State will need near-perfect execution to advance.
-
Expect both games to come down to the final four minutes, with free throws and offensive boards playing a major role.
