Maryland vs Florida Recap: Gators Advance

Game Recap

The Florida Gators pulled out a gritty 71-66 victory over the Maryland Terrapins on March 27, 2025, advancing deeper into the NCAA Tournament thanks to late-game defense and steady guard play. This Round of 32 battle featured physical half-court offense and crucial momentum swings, but Florida’s execution in the final minutes sealed the win.

Maryland started strong behind Jahmir Young’s scoring, building an early lead with strong perimeter defense. But Florida slowly clawed back with Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin combining for 24 second-half points. A 10-2 run mid-way through the second half gave the Gators a cushion they never surrendered.

Key Performers

Florida Gators:

Walter Clayton Jr.: 19 points, 4 assists

Zyon Pullin: 15 points, 6 rebounds

Alex Condon: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks

Maryland Terrapins:

Jahmir Young: 22 points, 5 rebounds

Julian Reese: 12 points, 7 rebounds

Donta Scott: 10 points, 3 assists

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal %: Florida 46.8% | Maryland 43.1%

3PT %: Florida 6/16 (37.5%) | Maryland 5/18 (27.8%)

Rebounds: Florida 35 | Maryland 32

Turnovers: Florida 9 | Maryland 11

Takeaways

Florida’s backcourt proved the difference , staying composed against Maryland’s pressure.

Maryland struggled to generate consistent scoring late , particularly in half-court sets.

The Gators are building momentum, with their balance and poise becoming a tournament asset.

What’s Next?

Florida advances to the Sweet 16, where they’ll likely face a high-seeded opponent with more offensive firepower. Their ability to grind out wins will be tested further.

