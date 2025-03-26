March Madness 2025: Sweet 16 Preview

Sweet 16 Preview – March 26, 2025

The 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is set, and the field is packed with powerhouses, underdogs, and intriguing matchups. As we gear up for the next stage of March Madness, we break down the key games, players to watch, and what each team needs to reach the Elite Eight.

Top Matchups to Watch

🔥 Arizona (#2) vs Michigan State (#3)

A contrast of styles—Arizona’s explosive offense led by Caleb Love against Michigan State’s disciplined defense under Tom Izzo. The winner could be Final Four bound.

🔥 Illinois (#4) vs Baylor (#5)

A battle of physical backcourts and veteran leadership. Terrence Shannon Jr. vs LJ Cryer will be a premier guard matchup to track.

🔥 UConn (#1) vs Auburn (#4)

The defending champs face a surging SEC squad. UConn’s size and depth could be tested by Johni Broome’s inside play for Auburn.

Biggest Storylines

Will the top seeds hold? All four No. 1 seeds advanced, but face tough challenges.

Can Cinderella rise? Indiana State and Drake , both double-digit seeds, are looking to continue their surprise runs.

Star power in full force: From Zach Edey (Purdue) to Kyle Filipowski (Duke), the tournament’s top names are still alive.

Bracket Trends

Favorites are 10-6 ATS so far in the tournament.

The under has hit in 58% of games through the first two rounds.

Teams with better turnover margins are winning at a 70% clip.

What to Expect

Slower tempo and more half-court sets as coaching becomes the difference.

Tighter officiating and fewer fouls may favor deeper rosters.

Matchups over rankings: Don’t be surprised if a 3 seed handles a 1 seed—styles make fights.

