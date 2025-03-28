Canadiens vs Hurricanes NHL Recap: Carolina Rolls

Game Recap

The Carolina Hurricanes continued their push toward the playoffs with a dominant 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 28, 2025. Carolina controlled the pace from puck drop, using aggressive forechecking and quick transitions to overwhelm the Habs in all three zones.

Montreal kept things close in the first period, trailing just 2-1 after a Nick Suzuki power-play goal, but the Hurricanes opened up the floodgates in the second frame. Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas each scored in a decisive stretch, extending the lead to 4-1 by the second intermission.

Key Performers

Carolina Hurricanes:

Sebastian Aho: 1 goal, 2 assists

Martin Necas: 1 goal, 1 assist

Pyotr Kochetkov: 29 saves, .935 SV%

Montreal Canadiens:

Nick Suzuki: 1 goal, 1 assist

Juraj Slafkovsky: 1 goal

Jake Allen: 26 saves, .839 SV%

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Hurricanes 34 | Canadiens 31

Faceoff Win %: Hurricanes 55% | Canadiens 45%

Power Play: Hurricanes 2/4 | Canadiens 1/3

Hits: Canadiens 22 | Hurricanes 19

Takeaways

Carolina’s top-six forwards are rounding into playoff form , dominating puck possession and scoring chances.

Montreal showed flashes on the power play , but struggled at even strength.

Goaltending continues to be a bright spot for Carolina, with Kochetkov making timely saves.

Playoff Picture Impact

With this win, the Hurricanes remain in tight contention for first place in the Metropolitan Division, while Montreal’s loss keeps them at the bottom of the Atlantic.

