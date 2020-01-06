Cowboys News: Dez Bryant Has No Sympathy For Jason Garrett

Perhaps you heard, on Sunday afternoon the Dallas Cowboys officially fired head coach Jason Garrett. Moreover, the reaction that came out afterwards by some former players interesting.

Notably interesting was retired wide receiver Dez Bryant. Remember that Bryant played his entire career for Garrett, beginning in 2010. While we don’t know what made him tweet this, he didn’t sit on the fence with how he felt.

I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job The cowboys just became real contenders — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Bryant issued the following, with many tweets following to describe how he felt.

“I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job. The Cowboys just became real contenders.”

Indeed, Bryant thinks that things had just run their course. For instance, Garrett began his tenure with an 8-8 season in 2010, and finished in 2019 with the same record. Bryant may be qualified enough to speak towards something like this. An impact player, Bryant caught 531 balls during his regular season career to go along with 73 touchdowns. He holds the Cowboys franchise receiving record for touchdowns all-time.

Finally, reports surfaced early in the day Sunday from Jay Glazer that the Cowboys had made up their mind regarding Garrett; but the head coach was spending the day trying to convince Dallas for another chance.

Surely, more reactions will make their way out. This is one of the biggest break-ups in the NFL in a long time, especially between an owner and head coach.