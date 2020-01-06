Patriots News: Owner Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady Back or Retirement

Now with the New England Patriots eliminated from the playoffs, the major storyline becomes what happens with quarterback Tom Brady. Remember that he said time will tell on the retirement subject, and he won’t be giving the Patriots a hometown discount to simply come back.

Still, Patriots owner Robert Kraft hopes Brady is either in New England or decides to retire. For instance, Pro Football Talk is one of the sources on the report.

Kraft first made these remarks to NBC Sports’ Peter King, and thinks one of the two options would be in Brady’s ‘best personal interest’.

“My hope and prayer is No. 1, he [Brady] play for the Patriots. Or No. 2, he retires,” Kraft told NBC Sports’ Peter King before the Patriots’ wild-card loss on Saturday. “He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

Without a doubt, Kraft sounds like he would welcome Brady back if the quarterback is willing. Furthermore, it sounds like this could be Brady deciding in the end to break up with New England. Not the other way around.

“I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom … he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him. … But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans.”

Finally, if the owner is praying that he fits into a player’s plans; that player has done something right. You can probably count on one hand the number of players who would not be replaceable to an organization. However Brady has definitely become an icon to the Patriots brand. Now it’s just time to get Bill Belichick on board with the idea.