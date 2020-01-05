Patriots News: FOX’s Jay Glazer Reports Tom Brady Won’t Give New England Hometown Discount

Obviously the New England Patriots news is going to be ferocious this week. Consider that I had no sooner finished writing this post about Tom Brady’s retirement remarks in the wake of their loss, when another report comes out of prominence.

On Sunday morning, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports on Fox NFL Sunday that Brady won’t sign another team-friendly deal and could seek more lucrative offers on the open market. Remember, Brady’s contract does not allow the Patriots to franchise tag him. Lastly, is this a way of showing the Patriots he’s not happy about the lack of weapons surrounding him?

In the video embedded within the tweet below, the FOX Sunday NFL team sums things up well.

From @JayGlazer: Brady isn't planning on giving the #Patriots a hometown discount when he hits free agency. This could really be the end of the dynasty. https://t.co/VFoMCWZ6vg — Brian O'Shaughnessy (@BrianSchefter) January 5, 2020

Equally important, are these the remarks of a quarterback who is veiling that he’s done with the Patriots? Keep in mind, this was what Brady said following Saturday night’s loss.

“I love the Patriots. It’s the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all these years, and for coach Belichick, there’s nobody who’s had a better career, I would say, than me—just being with them. So I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it.”

Indeed, that could be a farewell of sorts. Certainly, the Patriots will have to change the way they do things if they want Brady to come back.

Look, this is a case of Brady being willing to break up with them; if Glazer’s reports are true. Whether that means going to a new city or just outright retiring, it didn’t take long for the reports to come out that he’s not looking to return just for the sake of returning.

And that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Brady knows you can’t always write the fairytale ending, and he’s done all there is to do.