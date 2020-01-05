Patriots News: Tom Brady Talks About Retirement Following New England Playoff Loss

The New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans 20-13 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Of course, Mike Vrabel and the Titans deliver the knockout blow; ironically as one of Tom Brady’s former teammates.

Additionally, Brady’s final pass of the game ended up an interception returned for a touchdown from his own one-yard line. Following the game, Brady seemed a little emotional or melancholy in his press conference.

Because it’s history, we are going to go ahead and run the entire press conference below. This could be the final time that Tom Brady appears on television as a Patriot.

Tom Brady Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/xoZTZfczDZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2020

One of the last questions during the press conference was directly about Brady and considering retirement. Brady comes off as honest when he said the following.

“It’s pretty unlikely….hopefully unlikely.”

Truly – and this was speculated during the telecast by Tony Romo – Brady doesn’t know what he’s going to do yet. He stopped short of fully saying he would like a return to New England. However, he can’t come out and say he wants to play in this spot or that spot. A lot of variables are still in play.

Throughout the game Saturday night it just didn’t seem like the Patriots that we all have been accustomed to through the years. Brady had constant pressure in his face. The defense couldn’t stop Travis Henry. New England just seemed pedestrian on both sides of the ball, with sheer guile keeping them in the game.

The answers will come in the weeks and months to come, and Brady admitted that time will tell. But there’s a possibility that we saw the end of the Patriots legendary run as we know it come to an end on Saturday.

Obviously, we will continue to write about this subject and the branching storylines that accompany all parts of the organization. It’s one of the greatest football dynasties ever.