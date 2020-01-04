NBA News: Uncut Gems Is An Incredible Movie Starring Kevin Garnett

Looking for something to do on this fine Saturday night and don’t feel like watching the NFL Playoffs? Now, we do a Get More Sports movie review.

Of course, we are talking about Uncut Gems. To grace these pages, the movie would need to be about sports. This is a movie that I didn’t know what to expect from, but Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett deliver an alley oop performance that is from the rafters.

First off, take a look at the trailer.

So what is this movie about? What does it have to do with Getting More Sports? Simply, Sandler plays a diamond dealer and has a gambling problem. Actually, he likes to bet basketball. Kevin Garnett plays himself, and rolls into the jewelry store sometime during the Boston Celtics playoff run of 2012.

I have zero doubt that you will be on the edge of your seat in suspense prior to the two crossing paths. Undeniably from there, you won’t be able to relax with the suspense.

Sandler does not play his typical role of comedic actor, but delivers a riveting performance of a guy you neither will like or feel sorry for.

Without spoiling it for you – I promise this movie will have you walking away feeling something. In the end, that’s all you can ask from a movie. Something that leaves you thinking and reacting. If you like basketball, you will like the movie. However, it’s about a lot more than that.

If you have already seen it, you know what I mean. Leave your thoughts on the movie below. Thank us for the movie tip later on. This was one of the best films I saw not only in 2019, but in the past decade.