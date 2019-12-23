Cowboys News: Team Plane Was Stuck In Philadelphia After Crushing Loss

Indeed, the Cowboys misery wasn’t to end at Lincoln Financial Field when the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled their season with a 17-9 victory on Sunday.

According to Mike Fisher, the team’s charter plane was deemed ‘not viable’ for the flight back to Dallas Fort Worth Airport. Therefore, the Cowboys had to find another plane to fly home.

ALERT: Putting a crappy capper on #Cowboys night in Philly: the team’s charter plane has been deemed ‘not viable’ for the flight home to DFW. Team officials are working to find another plane. For real. pic.twitter.com/7FLnaP3CpQ — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) December 23, 2019

Of course, this is newsworthy because the Cowboys have just had one of those years. Following a sound win over the Los Angeles Rams at home, the Cowboys came out flat and lost to the Eagles without even scoring a touchdown with everything on the line. By comparison, it was starkly similar to the game they lost to the New England Patriots.

Now, the Eagles just need a win over the hapless Giants in week 17 to get into the playoffs and win the division. On the other hand, Dallas would need a victory over the Redskins at home coupled with an Eagles loss for the Giants. Without a doubt, the Cowboys let their grip on the season slip away on Sunday.

Therefore, the news of the plane not being suitable to leave the Philadelphia runway was the cherry on the sundae for Dallas. Moreover, you can just picture Jerry Jones sitting there looking side to side, further perpetuated in angst after another season that will end no better then 8-8.

At some points the Cowboys were talked about as a team that could play for a Super Bowl. Now, they will be largely unremembered and head into an off-season with possible coaching changes needed and a quarterback that still needs a contract.

It’s still a mess in Dallas.