Seahawks News: Marshawn Lynch Open To Farewell Tour Return With Seattle

With the Seattle Seahawks about to play their biggest game of the season and short on help at the halfback position, they may just enlist the help of an old friend.

Indeed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network; Marshawn Lynch and the Seahawks are talking about a reunion. Obviously this is huge news, with Lynch being one of the most polarizing players in Seahawks history.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Remember, Lynch made the legendary run against the Saints that coined that very nickname. While this was before the current uniforms of the Seahawks and Russell Wilson’s rise to fame, Skittles candy rained from the stands that day in Seattle.

Of course, the famed play that changed everything came from the one yard line against the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Instead of running Lynch from inside the five yard line, Pete Carroll opted for a passing play that was intercepted and allowed the Patriots to win the game.

Still, a Lynch return to the Seahawks in time for their match-up for the division crown over the 49ers is major news. One must wonder what kind of shape Lynch is in after two years in Oakland where he ran for 891 and 376 yards.

The opportunity for Lynch to fire up the engine one more time and perhaps win a Super Bowl with a dynamic version of Wilson may be enough to motivate the former star. We will have more on this story this week as it develops.