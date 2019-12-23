Cardinals News: Larry Fitzgerald Trolls Reporter Father

First, the Cardinals pulled off an improbable victory over the Seattle Seahawks on the road. In the game, receiver Larry Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Notably, as he’s done for much of his career; Fitzgerald caught those passes from a back-up quarterback with starter Kyler Murray on the mend.

Then following the game, Fitzgerald had a little fun with a reporter. While some readers may not know, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. has been a media member for a long time. However on this Sunday afternoon, he fell prey to a rookie mistake. Indeed, he left on his phone so it could go off during the younger Fitzgerald’s postgame interview.

Larry Fitzgerald to a reporter whose phone went off during his interview: “Can we get some professionalism, please?” The reporter was his dad. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 23, 2019

Still I remember when Fitzgerald was up for the Heisman Trophy at Pittsburgh, and it seems like yesterday. Flash forward to all these years later, and he’s 36-years old and has 1374 catches.

No matter how much longer Fitzgerald decides to play, we should all enjoy it. He makes the game better, and even in a season where the Cardinals are playing out the string like they have often done in his tenure; he found a way to make some people smile about sports.

