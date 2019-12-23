Eagles News: Zach Ertz Played Through Fractured Rib Against Cowboys

If you watched the Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 showdown on Sunday, you saw Zach Ertz take a huge shot that put him on the sideline in the early going of the first half. Then, Dallas Goeddert took over with Ertz ailing.

However, Ertz would return. While no one knew, Ertz was playing the second half of the game with a fractured rib. This is according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

How tough is #Eagles TE Zach Ertz? He suffered a fractured rib last night and somehow played and helped put Philly on the doorstep of the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

In addition, anyone that has ever broken a rib will tell you the immense pain that injury brings upon an individual. Furthermore, it hurts to even breathe when you have a broken rib. Not to mention taking additional hits or gasping for air after running routes, or throwing blocks like an NFL tight end.

From NFL Now: #Eagles TE Zach Ertz played through a fractured rib, because he's much tougher than I would be. Also, what's the latest on DeSean Jackson? pic.twitter.com/ggupmDQWrb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Ertz is the heart and soul of a Philadelphia team that is most likely headed to the playoffs. By comparison, the biggest stories about Dallas today are about their team charter being stuck on the runway for three hours or the immense disappointment their owner feels after another lackluster season.

All of this is hard to believe seeing as how heading into Thanksgiving, the division race looked locked up and sealed for Dallas.

Now, Philadelphia will get the opportunity to make a Cinderella run in the playoffs. It will begin with a home playoff game. Word on Ertz’s future status has not made it’s way out, but one would imagine he will find a way to give it a go. That’s one tough player.