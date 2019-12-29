Carson Wentz led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, clinching the NFC East in the process. Wentz also made history while doing so.

Carson Wentz is also the 1st player in NFL history with 4,000 Pass Yards in a season without a 500-yard WR. pic.twitter.com/4TuSFE3hTF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2019

Wentz became the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards in a season without having a receiver reach 500 yards. While Wentz relieved heavily on tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders, who each had 916, 607, and 509 receiving yards respectively in the passing game, the wide receiver with the most yards on the Eagles was Alston Jeffery, who had 490 yards on the year.

In addition to setting the new milestone, Wentz also became the first Eagles quarterback to reach 4,000 passing yards and set a new franchise record for completions in a single season with 388.

The fourth-year quarterback led Philly to four straight victories to end the regular season despite injuries hitting the team hard. They were without Ertz and all three of their starting receivers entering Sunday’s regular season finale and lost Sanders and guard Brandon Brooks in the first half.

Wentz is no stranger to injuries, as he was unable to compete in either of the Eagles’ playoff runs in recent seasons. Next Sunday will be Wentz’s first career playoff game when the Eagles host the loser of Sunday night’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.