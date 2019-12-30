Pelicans News: Source Says Zion Williamson Will Play This Season

While the New Orleans Pelicans are teaching Zion Williamson to run an entirely new way, he’s still going to work his way back and play in 2020 according to one well tied in writer.

Furthermore, Kurt Helin runs Pro Basketball Talk for NBC Sports. Over the weekend, he dropped some big news about the status of the 19-year old former Duke superstar. Obviously if true, this is a big deal for the league. Already, people around basketball like Magic Johnson have said how much the league misses his talent.

Corrected headline: Zion Williamson reportedly to start contact drills in next couple of weeks, will return this seasonhttps://t.co/8AgiIl3VbZ — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) December 28, 2019

Here’s what Helin says about Wiliamson playing this season.

Yes, Zion Williamson is going to play for the Pelicans this season. That’s what I heard from sources during the G-League showcase in Las Vegas — New Orleans still wants to get Williamson and emerging star Brandon Ingram on the court together for chemistry — and it’s what Shams Charania is reporting at The Athletic.

Furthermore, this news was not as widely reported as one might figure with the person releasing the info pretty prominent in the NBA scene. Certainly it’s just a rumor, but it’s the most we have in terms of a nugget that we will see the number one overall pick this season.

Finally, I hope this is true. I’ve looked forward to seeing Williamson on the NBA hardwood since his collegiate days at Duke. It will be great for the sport.