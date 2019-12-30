Buccaneers News: Jameis Winston Joins Exclusive Club With Walk-Off Pick 6

Jameis Winston is a special brand of something.

Typically, Winston throws a boat load of interceptions and the Buccaneers take what was supposed to be a promising season of football and ruin it in the first eight weeks. Then, Tampa will typically beat a few teams they shouldn’t and finish 7-9 or so and Winston does enough to save his job for the next year. It’s like Groundhog Day.

On Sunday in week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, he joined the ’30-30′ club. Indeed, he became the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to throw 30 touchdowns (33) and 30 interceptions. However, he accomplished this in an entirely unique way.

Jameis Winston throws a pick-6 to end the season. #Falcons win it in overtime. How fitting. (via NFL)pic.twitter.com/EizPhXDXco — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 29, 2019

There you have it, on the final play of the game – the first play of overtime – Winston tossed a pick six in front of the home crowd to lose in startling fashion. Now, the Buccaneers are truly the Cleveland Browns of the South. it was the most Tampa Bay loss I’ve ever seen.

After the game, head coach Bruce Arians talked about Winston’s future with the Bucs; which will obviously drudge forward next season in 2020.

Bruce Arians says “there’s so much good and so much outright terrible” in terms of evaluating Jameis Winston and the future. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 29, 2019

Here’s what poor Arians had to say:

“There’s so much good and so much outright terrible.”

One thing you can respect about Arians is he doesn’t mix words, and he said that well. Still, Winston eclipsed 5,000 yards in this game; although a ton of those yards were amassed in junk time when the Bucs were down several scores.

Truly, to watch Winston play is a unique experience. He epitomizes gunslinger, and he now has a ’30-30′ record to his resume.