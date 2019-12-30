Saints News: Drew Brees Warned Chargers Not To Draft a Quarterback in 2004

Obviously, Drew Brees leads the NFL in every major passing category there is right now; and he’s not done yet. However – all the way back in 2004 – the Chargers felt his best football was behind him. At that time, the Chargers elected to draft Philip Rivers out of North Carolina State.

According to Albert Breer, Brees told position coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2004 that it was a mistake to draft a quarterback. Before he said it, he was made aware that the Chargers would probably draft a quarterback.

As the story goes, Brees said the following to Schottenheimer. Remember, this was in regards to being told the Chargers would probably draft a quarterback.

“That would be the worst f–king mistake this organization could ever make.”

Coming from a laid back guy like Brees, he felt passionate about his ability to still play to say something like that.

Of course, it is a bit strange the Chargers went in this direction. Always hindsight is 20-20, but the 2004 team went 12-4 and Brees threw 27 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. However, the season that made the organization want to draft Rivers was in 2003 when San Diego went just 4-12. Brees threw 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his second year.

Eventually, the 2006 Chargers moved on full-steam ahead without Brees. Rivers would have a very good season throwing 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. That team went 14-2 and collected the number one overall seed in the NFL Playoffs. Still, the Chargers lost at home and became another casualty of the New England Patriots dynasty.

Who would have ever dreamt that Brees would have almost 15 more years of elite football within him? Sometimes, the sport can amaze, and Brees has been one of those cases. To know he warned the Chargers organization of what was coming is almost chilling.