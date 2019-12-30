Sixers News: Josh Richardson Drug Tested Following Family Guy Tweet

Sometimes, social media allows weird things to unfold. Low and behold, Josh Richardson of the Philadelphia 76ers posted a Family Guy tweet last week that prompted a response from the fan.

Moreover, the fan responded that Richardson would be drug tested the following day for the Family Guy tweet.

I heard Brian’s voice in the family guy theme song yesterday and now i can’t unhear it — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 27, 2019

Then, what do you think happened? Indeed, see below to see what happened to Richardson on the day following the Family Guy tweet about the voice of Brian.

You will never guess what happened to me this morning 😂😭😂😭 https://t.co/A6F8NHXFf9 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 27, 2019

While the NBA drug testing is supposed to be random, it’s incidents like this one that show you it might not be.

Furthermore, there have been several other incidents that seem a big too coincidental this season in terms of the league’s drug testing selection process. For instance:

Los Angeles Laker Alex Caruso being tested after he posted muscular pictures on social media.

Los Angeles Laker Danny Green being ‘randomly’ tested after a massive dunk was pulled off.

Now, Richardson is the latest to make headlines for being asked to urinate in a cup.

Finally, perhaps this is all to get people talking about the NBA and the league is simply taking part in the marketing efforts in an odd way.

The world will never know, but it was definitely worth a post on this blog; where we love hoops.