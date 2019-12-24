Pelicans News: NBA Hall of Famer Says League Misses Zion Williamson

It’s Christmas Eve, and of course on Christmas Day the NBA takes center stage from now until the foreseeable future. Furthermore, I am one of those casual NBA fans who wants to see what New Orleans Pelicans number one overall draft pick Zion Williamson has to his game.

However, Zion has been out since the eve of the season due to knee surgery. Obviously even with the emergence of some new young stars, this is still a guy we should all have the pleasure of watching right now just as we did when he was with Duke in college.

Therefore, when asked about if he should sit out the entire year or not; Hall of Fame player and former Los Angeles Laker Magic Johnson had a sturdy opinion of it.

Indeed, Johnson feels the same way I do about it. Via TMZ sports, here’s what Johnson had to say.

“We don’t know the extend of his injury. They will know what’s good for him and make a good decision. We want to see him on the court, but if it’s better for him to sit out then maybe you do that. If he wants to come back, then come back. The league misses him, you know? We love seeing his talent because we think that he’s really going to be a star in our league.”

It’s nice to hear Johnson pay high praise to a guy like Williamson. Although, any time someone is caught on tape giving on opinion to TMZ; it seems like they preface a small honest statement with one that is extremely safe or middle-ground.

That’s what Johnson did here before opening up a little bit.

Finally, this should serve as your big NBA primer for tomorrow. There is a full slate of games, all of the big time talents are in the mix. We will have you covered here with some fine NBA content.

Merry Christmas sports and NBA fans!